EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple people are without a home Wednesday morning after a fire in Easthampton Tuesday night.
According to the Easthampton Fire Department, at around 8:00 p.m. crews were able to contain the fire to the upstairs bedroom.
Northampton, Southampton, and Barnes Air National Guard were called in to help the Easthampton Fire Department.
The cause of the fire was determined to be combustibles that were placed too close to a lit candle.
The Red Cross is assisting the residents with temporary housing.
