NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Musante Beach located in Leeds is closed due to damages caused by flooding.

The City of Northampton announced Tuesday afternoon that swimming is not allowed at Musante Beach on Reservoir Rd. in Leeds until further notice. The flooding due to the recent rain caused dames to the swim area ropes and some of the buoys over the dam.

The City is working on a repair plan and testing for high levels of bacteria is scheduled this week.

The Northampton Parks & Recreation Department closed Maines Field to vehicle traffic on Riverside Dr. in Florence due to flood damage. The fields are not playable in order to dry out after being underwater on Monday.