LEEDS, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton Parks and Recreation Department has reopened Musante Beach after closing it last week for flooding damage.

The beach has been closed since Tuesday, July 11th following flooding that caused damage to the swimming area ropes and buoys. The department says the beach is now reopened and will be operating their normal hours beginning Thursday.

Northampton officials are also advising residents that the water level is still high due to all the recent rain. Lap lane ropes have been removed at this time but lines and buoys designating the swimming area are in place.