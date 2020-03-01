Music lovers, comic fans, and more attend ‘Record Fair’ in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Northampton ‘Record Fair’ returned Sunday afternoon to Union Station. 53 vendors shared their music, comic books and memorabilia with more than 1,000 attendees.

It was the 11th time the fair has happened since 2015. The run began thanks to a well-timed epiphany from one local salesman.

We spoke with organizer and dealer, Justin Cohen, who told 22News that the sale means a lot to him personally as a DJ.

“I sell records for a living, I live in records and I DJ with records, records are my life,” said Cohen. “College students and younger people started getting more into vinyl about a decade ago, so there definitely as a rise.”

Cohen said they had booths representing the whole Northeast, from New York to Vermont.