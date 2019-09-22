Music lovers crowd Union Station Banquet Hall for Northampton Record Fair

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Old school music lovers who prefer the sound of vinyl records packed Northampton’s Union Station Banquet Hall Sunday for the Northampton Record Fair.

An estimated 60 to 70 thousand vinyl records featuring all types of music were up for sale.

Many collectors are of a certain age dating back to when Vinyl was in its prime, but you might be surprised at how many young people prefer vinyl.

13-year-old Mason Gunther of Ludlow said he loves vinyl over the more contemporary music delivery systems.

Gunther told 22News, “Because, with vinyl music and everything, it doesn’t have as much emotion as the old music. And the record you really get the feeling, the nostalgia.”

Vinyl record dealers from throughout the northeast had no trouble finding a market for their albums featuring music that ranged from hits of the 1950s to the soundtrack album of the movie “Jaws”.