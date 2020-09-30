Music venues to be allowed to reopen as part of Step 2 to Phase 3

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Music venues have been approved to reopen next week under the governor’s new reopening phase.

Both indoor and outdoor performance venues can open next week but there are still going to be capacity limits and strict COVID-19 guidelines in place.

Massachusetts communities with low COVID-19 transmission rates will be allowed to move forward in the gradual reopening process next week. Step 2 of Phase 3 will allow indoor and outdoor performance venues like the Academy of Music in Northampton to reopen, after being closed since early spring.

Monday, October 5 is when music venues can reopen but they can only be at 50 percent of their capacity with a maximum of 250 people and of course social distancing will be required.

“I think with those conditions it’s fine.” Jim Pribula of Holyoke says he excited to have those venues back open to the public. He said he likes to go to the Academy of Music and as long as they follow COVID-19 guidelines, he doesn’t see a problem.

“You know I would hope people still have their masks on. But we have to open up in some point in time because this condition could last until the end of next year and it’s important to have some entertainment,” said Pribula.

The announcement comes after the world surpassed a million deaths connected to COVID-19.

More than 205,000 of those were in the United States.

Step 2 of Phase 3 also allows gyms, museums, and libraries to increase capacity to 50 percent.

It’s important to note that cities and towns that have been designated “red” in the department of public health’s color coded system will not be permitted to proceed with the addition reopenings.