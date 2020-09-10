MUST SEE: Granby teacher creates back to school video

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A local third grade teacher created a back to school video she sent to parents before the start of the new school year.

Ms. Perron’s video was sent to 22News from a parent who said the video was amazing!

“It’s not going to be easy this year, but teachers like Ms. Perron really make a difference!”

22News contacted Ms Perron for permission to share the video on WWLP.com. Ms. Perron told 22News “teachers and administrators everywhere are working extra hard to make this year really special for the kids.”

According to the Granby Public Schools website, students begin remote learning September 15. The phased-in hybrid model proposal includes remote learning days and six phases for East Meadow Elementary School. The Jr/Sr High School hybrid model has four phases and will be evaluated on November 18.

If you are a teacher and made a unique video to share with students, email it to 22News at reportit@wwlp.com.