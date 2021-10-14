NAACP demands apology from UMass for ‘failure to respond’ to racist emails

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass students gathered on Thursday for a peaceful protest in response to the University’s handling of an investigation into a series of racist emails to African American groups on campus.

The protest held by the UMass’s chapter of the NAACP called for a list of 14 demands; speaking outside the Student Union on Thursday, calling for a formal apology for “their failure to respond.” The organization also stated that whoever is found responsible for the email, if they are a student or a staff member, should be expelled from the university.

“We the NAACP and the students of this university will be holding the administration responsible for promoting the equity, equality, and safety of its black students,” said one person who did not want to be identified.

A campus spokesperson released a statement to 22News saying part quote:

“The administration has received the NAACP demands, and we will work to ensure that we address them in the most meaningful and effective way possible. Our students are deeply engaged in the ongoing fight for social justice and we admire their commitment.”