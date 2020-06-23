Nail and tanning salons re-open as part of Phase 2 Step 2

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Nail and tanning salons are able to re-open as part of step two of phase two that began Monday.

Salon owners told 22News that they’re booked for weeks with customers wanting to resume services.

Businesses have added extra safety measures inside, including multiple sanitation centers and procedures for keeping everything clean.

While many salon owners are excited to re-open, one owner told us that due to the pandemic they’ve missed their biggest season for tanning services – a big part of their revenue.

Tan and Shears Salon Owner Kim Marino told 22News, “July and August are one of the toughest months for tanning, so I’ve lost on half of March, April and May, which were my busiest times because people were going on vacations, proms and weddings. Everything was cancelled, all of my spray tannings were cancelled.”

Kim says they hope to stay afloat with the loyalty of their customers.

The Baker Administration released a safety standards and checklist specific for close contact personal services for businesses to follow.