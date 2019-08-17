NAMI golf tournament helps support local mental health programs

GRANBY, Mass. (WWLP) – A golf tournament in Hampshire County is hoping to raise awareness and funds for people struggling with their mental health.

NAMI Western Massachusetts held its third annual golf tournament Saturday at the Westover Golf Course in Granby.

NAMI Western Massachusetts provides free support groups, educational programming and advocacy for people living with mental illness and their families.

The tournament is all about raising money for these programs. 22News spoke with two members of NAMI who said its purpose is to build better lives for people struggling with mental illness.

“It’s needed and let’s drop the stigma about it,” said Vice President David Callahan. “Let’s get out there and help people have a great life.”

President Neal Boyd added, “That’s why we come out here, because it’s all about helping people have a better quality of life. One in 5 people have a mental illness. So everybody knows somebody.”

The NAMI organization has raised more than $100,000 in the past three years.