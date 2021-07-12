Nancy Pelosi to speak during the Presidential Colloquium at Smith College

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to deliver a Presidential Colloquium at Smith College in September.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Senior Director for News and Strategic Communications Stacey Schmeidel, the speech will serve as an opening event for Smith’s Year on Democracies. Smith President Kathleen McCartney will present Pelosi with the honorary degree she had been scheduled to receive at Smith’s 2020 commencement ceremony.

Presidential Colloquium September 8 at 8 p.m.

John M. Greene Hall at Smith College

The free seminar will be open to the public however, tickets are required. Tickets will be available closer to the date of the event, given priority to Smith students, faculty and staff. The event will be streamed live on Smith College’s Facebook page.