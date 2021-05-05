Narcan used to save two people after separate overdoses in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton police and fire crews were called to two overdoses in the city within hours of each other Tuesday night.

According to Northampton Police, for both calls, Narcan was used to save the individuals and they were then taken to the hospital for further treatment.

Narcan is an overdose reversal drug that can save a person’s life in an emergency situation. All Northampton Patrol Officers carry Narcan and are often the first at the area of an overdose situation to administer life-saving measures.