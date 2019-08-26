Nashawannuck and Lower Mill Ponds in Easthampton remain closed until visibly clear

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Cyanobacteria is still visible in the Nashawannuck and Lower Mill Ponds in Easthampton.
According to the Easthampton Health Department, the two ponds cannot be cleared until the water is clear of the algae and the health department will contact the state and DPH for testing once it is.
In order for the advisory to be lifted, two samples taken a week apart are required from each pond.
