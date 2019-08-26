Nashawannuck and Lower Mill Ponds in Easthampton remain closed until visibly clear

EASTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Cyanobacteria is still visible in the Nashawannuck and Lower Mill Ponds in Easthampton.

According to the Easthampton Health Department, the two ponds cannot be cleared until the water is clear of the algae and the health department will contact the state and DPH for testing once it is.

In order for the advisory to be lifted, two samples taken a week apart are required from each pond.

The algae at both Nashawannuck and Lower Mill Pond has not yet cleared. Once the algae is completely clear from these… Posted by Easthampton Health Department on Monday, August 26, 2019

Lower Mill Pond at the boat launch (Easthampton Health Department)

Nashawannuck Pond at the boat launch (Easthampton Health Department)

22News Reporter Nick Aresco will have the latest updates on the two ponds on 22News starting at 5:00 p.m.

