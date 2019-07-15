Nashawannuck Pond Committee seeking funds for restoration projects

EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Nashawannuck Pond Steering Committee wants approval from Easthampton to help preserve the pond.

The Committee is asking the city for $261,000 in Community Preservation Act funds to remove built-up sediment in the man-made containment areas near the water.

Committee Chair Paul Nowak said the committee will use $40,000 of its own money, but needs more to help remove the sediment at the Broad Brook and White Brook “siltation basin” projects.

The advisory committee’s goal is to find ways to preserve the pond, which they say they have been trying to do for years now.

“The City of Easthampton loves this water body, everyone does,” Nowack told 22News. “It’s one effort for the last 30 years where I never got any opposition for the process. It’s next to our downtown city and our park with a beautiful mountain in the back. We just need to keep it from dying.”

The pond committee is expected to meet with the Control Preservation Act Committee on July 18 at 6:30 p.m. at the Municipal Building with more information.

Nowack hopes the city will approve the project in the next couple weeks so reconstruction can begin next year.