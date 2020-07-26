National Day of Action for Black Lives Matter movement held in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – “Cancel the rents and end racist police repression!” was the message of demonstrators at a standout in Northampton Saturday.

People gathered at city hall on National Day of Action, a weekend protest event that is being held in Boston and across the country.

One organizer said it was time the government changes the way they are handling unemployment within communities of color.

“Currently in Massachusetts, they just extended the eviction moratorium until October 1. We would like to see rents be canceled for the rest of the duration of the crisis,” Liz Walber of Party for Socialism and Liberation told 22News.

While holding signs, demonstrators called for the end of evictions and foreclosures to cancel rents and end police violence. Organizers of the nationwide event said millions of people who have lost their jobs during the pandemic especially in Black, Latino and indigenous communities are suffering from police harassment and brutality and are experiencing a growing homeless population.

“Working people are being forced to pay for a crisis that isn’t their fault and the government needs to provide relief to make sure people are not kicked out of their homes,” said Michael Kowalchuk an organizer of the standout.

Saturday’s event was hosted by the Party for Socialism and Liberation as well as other local organizations in alignment with the Black Lives Matter movement.

For resources and places to donate in connection to this cause, click here.