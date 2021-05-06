National Nurses Appreciation Week expanded to month-long celebration

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Thursday is when National Nurses Appreciation Week is supposed to start, but this year, it’s been extended into an entire month.

Nurses are the ones who were out there every day taking care of patients during this pandemic and this extension of appreciation pays tribute to the essential service they gave.

Angela Belmont is the Vice President of Patient Care Services and Chief Nursing Officer at Cooley Dickinson Hospital. She said this month, the hospital has a lot lined up for their health care workers.

Whether it’s coffee and donuts, or next week’s Nurse of Distinction Awards.

“The thought that we are going to be celebrated for an entire month is just amazing,” Belmont told 22News.

Celebrating the frontline workers who did everything they could to bring patients comfort.

“We had iPads on poles and [we were] bringing them into patient rooms and we were trying to connect people to make them feel like they were with their families,” Belmont said. “But there were times when patients did not have family near them and passed away in our ICU and our nurses were their family.”

Appreciation of our nurses goes beyond the hospital walls. Just down the road, a local florist is doing his part to say thanks.

“It’s good to reward them, it’s probably not enough but it’s a little something,” said Chip Nuttelman.

He and his wife have owned Nuttelman’s Florist and Greenhouse for about 44 years. He said they’ve given roses to nurses for some time, but this year felt different.

“Probably not every day that we’re going to need one but we just hope that they’re there when we do need them. I really appreciate what they do for everyone,” Nuttelman said.

Nurses are also receiving water bottles from TommyCar Auto Group filled with candy

saying, “Nurses: the heart of health care.”