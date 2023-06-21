NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The NCAA is working on making changes to its list of banned substances for college athletes.

An NCAA panel has called for the removal of cannabis from its list of banned drugs that athletes are tested for. The NCAA Committee on Competitive Safeguards and Medical Aspects of Sports argues that since marijuana is not a performance-enhancing drug, athletes should not have to be tested for it.

The proposed change was welcome news for one Northampton resident, “I think it’s also a really great move towards equity in the field, right? We see black and brown folks disproportionately impacted by the policing and enforcing of those restrictions on cannabis use. As we think about the demographic of folks who are student-athletes and who are using those substances and how they’re going to be impacted by the regulations and the policing of that use, I think it’s a really great move for the NCAA to consider.”

The move to remove cannabis from the substance list will ultimately have to be approved by each of the three governance bodies of the NCAA. The final decision is expected to come sometime in the fall.

