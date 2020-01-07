Neal: Congress needs to be informed on threat against U.S. that led to killing of Iranian commander

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Nearly 3,000 additional American troops have been ordered to the Middle East, amid a dangerous situation in the U.S. showdown with Iran.

European diplomats were hard at work on Monday trying to limit tensions between Iran and the United States after the U.S. killed a top Iranian military commander in Iraq last week, raising fears of all-out war in the Middle East.

President Donald Trump threatened to attack cultural sites in Iran if Tehran retaliates for the killing of General Soleimani. Massachusetts Congressman, Richard Neal expressed his thoughts on the current situation.

“I hope that we can de-escalate some of the rhetoric, understanding that there is a roll constitutionally for Congress to play and I hope as Congress returns today and tomorrow, there will be ample opportunity for the admission to inform us of what the nature of the perceived threat was,” said Congressman Neal.

The U.S. Department of Homeland Security has no information indicating a specific, credible threat to the United States, but do believe an attack would come with little to no warning.

The department is working with federal, state and local partners to detect and defend against threats here at home and will enhance security measures as necessary.

Iran announced on Sunday that it will abandon limitations on enriching uranium that were negotiated under the 2015 nuclear deal, which the U.S. withdrew from in 2018.