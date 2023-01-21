AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Crews worked quickly to put out a two-alarm house fire in Amherst early Saturday evening.

According to the Amherst Fire Department, crews were called to the corner of Potwine Lane and South East Street just before 5 p.m. Saturday for a report of a fire. When our 22News crews arrived, they could see multiple firetrucks and an ambulance responding to the fire.

Amherst Fire told 22News no one was home at the time of the fire when several calls from neighbors were made to Amherst Police. There is no word yet on any injuries but crews were able to get the fire under control quickly.

It’s unclear how the fire was started at this time. 22News will have more updates when available.