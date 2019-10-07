Neighbors react to body found near Mill River in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON (WWLP) – Police continue to look into the cause of death after a body was found near the Mill River in Northampton last week.

People who live near the Mill River off the Manhan Rail Trail in Northampton were shocked to hear a body was found so close to where they live.

“It’s pretty scary knowing that it happened right close by,” one resident said.

Authorities are investigating the death of a 45-year-old man whose body was found inside a tent in a wooded area near Veterans Field Friday morning.

Northampton man’s body discovered in wooded area near West Street

The death is not considered suspicious. The Chief Medical Examiner’s Office will determine the exact cause of death. Meanwhile, nearby neighbors say it’s an unsettling feeling to know it happened so close to where they live.

“I walk down here on the bike path all the time and you see the tents off to the side all the time and you know it’s homeless people.”

This past May, the body of a 70-year-old man was also found in a tent in the woods off Marian Street in Northampton.

The identity of that body has yet to be released.