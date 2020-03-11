NESCAC cancels all spring sports due to coronavirus concerns

(WWLP) – The New England Small College Athletic Conference has canceled all spring sports and championships due to coronavirus concerns. Amherst College is one of the schools in the conference.

NESCAC announced the cancelation to their website Wednesday afternoon as many NESCAC schools have decided to have students return home and finish the semester remotely due to COVID-19.

NEWS | Statement from the NESCAC Presidents Regarding COVID-19 & Athletics



The NESCAC Presidents met and made the decision unanimously that conference competition, including conference championships, will be canceled for the season.

The conference includes 11 private colleges and universities located throughout New England and New York:

Amherst College

Bates College

Bowdoin College

Colby College

Connecticut College

Hamilton College

Middlebury College

Trinity College

Tufts University

Wesleyan University

Williams College

The following is a statement that was posted by NESCAC on March 6:

“The NESCAC presidents have been discussing COVID-19 on athletics, among many other issues our campuses are addressing as a result of the virus. The situation will continue to change and our decisions will be dictated by the facts as we understand them, the guidance we receive from federal and state public health and governmental authorities, and issues specific to each campus. Several schools in the conference have restricted travel to states that have declared a state of emergency, and it may be that more join them before long. The NESCAC presidents will continue to consult regularly and provide support to one another, with the primary concern being the health and well-being of our campus communities.”