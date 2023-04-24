AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass Amherst will break ground on its new state-of-the-art living laboratory on Monday.

According to a news release sent to 22News from UMass Amherst, the event will be hosted by UMass Amherst Chancellor Kumble Subbaswamy and the College of Engineering Dean Sanjay Raman.

The facility is 78,000 square feet and is designed to inspire interdisciplinary innovation and to unite the research of a number of UMass Amherst centers and laboratories under the same roof.

The new $125 million facility will be anchored by university research institutions in sustainable, equitable technology and transportation: the Energy Transition Institute, the Wind Energy Center, and the UMass Transportation Center. There will also be new state-of-the-art hubs for collaboration and innovation, like an energy data and operations center, ocean energy and energy storage laboratories, and an autonomous vehicle technology laboratory.

The event is set to begin at 1:00 p.m. on Monday in the engineering quad at 161 Holdsworth Way.