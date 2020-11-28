New 2020 holiday lights display at Look Park in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Look Park is offering the sights of the 2020 holiday season in their new holiday lights display.

Attendants can enjoy this free holiday magic by driving through or walking through the experience. While you drive or walk around, guests can take part in the Holiday Lights Scavenger Hunt, where you’ll try to find three bears and a giant present!

Viewing Look Park’s holiday lights is the perfect socially-distant activity for 2020. Local downtown Northampton resident Betse Curtis.

Curtis told 22News, “I think it’s awesome. I mean I came here really just to walk my dog, but I just think it’s awesome all the things the park has been doing for people.”

This event started Friday and runs through January 3, 2021.