New ‘413’ initiative aims to help local restaurants

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple chambers of commerce have united to help support local restaurants in the “413.”

The campaign, started by the Northampton Chamber of Commerce, is called “413 Lets’s Go Out,” which began Thursday and runs through the month of September. The pledge is for residents to order at least one restaurant meal per week for three months. Participants will have the chance to win one of 12 weekly $25 gift cards.

22News spoke with Jordan Hart, the Executive Director of the Holyoke Chamber, who said growing a stronger business climate starts with restaurants.

“We have a lot of new, small business restaurants that opened up during the pandemic so it was a great opportunity to encourage people to go out and dine there and just let our restaurants, you know try and thrive again,” Hard said.



The campaign is funded by a Regional Pilot Program Grant awarded to the Greater Northampton Chamber of Commerce.