NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new ALDI location will be opening on King Street in Northampton.

The new ALDI in Northampton is holding a grand opening celebration on Thursday, March 30th, according to a news release sent to 22News from ALDI. The store is located at 303 King Street and will be open daily from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The first 100 customers will receive a gift bag that will be filled with some ALDI products and a gift card for the ALDI Golden Ticket gift card giveaway program.

“Our stores are designed to make grocery shopping smarter, faster and easier, and we’ve been voted the price leader for six years running,” said Chris Daniels, South Windsor regional vice president for ALDI. “We’re excited to open our first ALDI store in Northampton and introduce local customers to a new, more affordable way of shopping.”

There are currently 20 ALDI stores in Massachusetts that offer fresh, organic produce delivered daily and food for every taste and lifestyle such as gluten-free and plant-based.