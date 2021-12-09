New Big Y Express opens in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – You now have a new place to gas up in Northampton.

Big Y opened their 13th Express Gas and Fresh Convenience location on 138 North King Street. This location has 12 pumping stations including diesel, a free air machine to fill tires, fresh coffee and quick grab and go snacks. It is open Monday through Friday from 5 a.m. to 10 p.m. and weekends from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m.

“We are always looking to bring our customers even more, especially during this challenging year,” said

Big Y president and CEO, Charles L. D’Amour. “We are excited to not only help our customers save on

their fueling needs but also make life easier by offering quick convenience items that our customers can

grab on the run.”

Members of myBigY receive fuel discounts and and can also earn up to 25 cents per gallon discount based upon their grocery purchases at any Big Y market.

The first Big Y Express opened in Lee in 2013.