New café opens at South Hadley Senior Center

SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – Senior citizens in South Hadley now have a new place to go and grab breakfast and lunch.

The South Hadley Council on Aging opened the Woodlawn Café for the first time Wednesday. Visitors were able to sit down and relax at the center’s newest addition before the rain came.

The center’s Executive Director, Leslie Hennessey, said people are excited to use this new space and all that it has to offer, “Overwhelmingly positive. Everyday we hear from seniors who are so excited about the space, the size, the technology, the different things that we can do in this building lends itself to so many options.”

People who checked out the café also got to hear a familiar voice, Noah Lis! He was a contestant on NBC’s The Voice back in 2014.