New childhood education center to be built at former Belchertown State School

BELCHERTOWN, Mass. (WWLP) – Another portion of the former Belchertown State School will soon be redeveloped.

MassDevelopment said the Belchertown Day School Inc. has purchased two acres of land on Front Street where they plan to build an 8,600 square foot early childhood education center.

MassDevelopment has been working with the town of Belchertown since 2012 to redevelop the site of the former Belchertown State School.

Construction on the new facility is expected to be completed by this fall.

“MassDevelopment is proud to oversee the development of Carriage Grove from a former state school into a first-rate mixed-use neighborhood. The addition of Belchertown Day School, Inc. and the recent completion of Carriage Drive mark two exciting milestones in our redevelopment efforts, and create momentum toward the build-out of this community.” MassDevelopment President and CEO Lauren Liss

“This announcement is a very positive step in the efforts by the BEDIC, MassDevelopment, and the town of Belchertown to rebuild the former Belchertown State School campus. The new Belchertown Day School, Inc. facility will bring new opportunity to the site, create jobs, and add services to the town and economic returns to offset the significant demolition and infrastructure costs associated with redeveloping this Economic Target Area. Congratulations to Belchertown Day School, Inc., the BEDIC, and MassDevelopment for their ongoing efforts to bring another partner into this mixed-use development.” Gary Brougham, Belchertown Town Administrator

“The Town has worked very closely with the BEDIC and MassDevelopment to keep the development moving which has supported private real estate investment and created jobs.” BEDIC Chairman William A. Terry

“This new facility will enable Belchertown Day School, Inc. to add a second toddler classroom and offer more days of care to families with school-age children. The children, families and staff are very excited about the new school.” Belchertown Day School, Inc. Executive Director Pat Bruni

Latest News: