NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposal to update police dashboard camera’s has turned into a heated dispute in Northampton.

People supporting the proposal say new cameras will help resolve issues quickly and improve safety. People who oppose believe it’s an invasion of privacy and put certain groups at risk.

The current dashboard cameras are outdated, Northampton Mayor proposed updating cameras at a City Council meeting in January. The item was moved from the agenda and the decision has been postponed. In the meantime, Northampton Abolition Now, a group that supports reducing police funding, has been voicing it’s disapproval.

Ashwin Ravikumar, Volunteer at Northampton Abolition Now states, “That money should be invested into where people who have actually been harmed by policing say. So that means people who are houseless, immigrant communities, black community members should be in charge of making decisions for how that money is spent.”

The organization says the proposed software can be accesses by federal agencies and will criminalize and incarcerate community members. The Northampton Police Chief says updating the police cams will only add a layer of protection to the community and help resolve disputes.

Chief Jody Kasper, Northampton Police Department states, “Improving our own accountability to the community, to reducing liability for lawsuits we may be involved with, reviewing incidents, officer safety, training. Things being recorded are only police encounters.”

Updating the dashcams will be discussed again at the next City Council meeting Thursday. 22News did reach out to the Northampton Mayor but was unavailable for comment.