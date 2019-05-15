New downtown Northampton mural located at site of historic 1876 bank robbery

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A monument to a monumental crime in Northampton. A new Mural calls attention to the building where America’s largest bank robbery took place.

At the corner of Main and Center Streets in downtown Northampton, a mural is being painted on a building depicting a $1.6 million bank heist in 1876. That would be $26 million in today’s dollars.

A vape shop now occupies the building appropriately called “The Vault.”

Inside the building which once housed the “First National Bank of Northampton,” is the vault where half a dozen bank robbers from Brooklyn took the cash, bonds and other securities in what is still, historically, the largest bank robbery in America’s history.

The building’s owner, Chris Kielb commissioned the artwork.

“People walk by this building for probably decades and they don’t even know what they’re walking by. This is something that I always wanted to publicize.” Chris Kielb

The mural also recognizes the achievements of one of the building’s former owners, Kevin Eastman, creator of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles. The mural artist thinks highly of what he calls this cool assignment.

“To be able to tell the story of a building through illustration for the community, I couldn’t think of a better way to do it.” Ramiro Davaro-Coman, artist

History tells us the bank robbers were eventually captured, but police didn’t discover the ring-leaders identity until after he died. They never recovered the money.

The mural is expected to be completed Sunday.

