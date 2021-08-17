New England Patriots Foundation awards Northampton non-profit $10K

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots Foundation donated a total of $275,000 to non-profit organizations in New England.
The 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners were selected by their volunteer services that improved the communities included one grand prize winner of $25,000 and twenty-five non-profit organizations received $10,000 each for their efforts of providing support.
Phyllis Ellis of Brockton was awarded the grand prize of $25,000 for her volunteer efforts at Family and Community Resources. The organization provides 24-hour support to survivors of trauma, including substance abuse and domestic and sexual violence. Phyllis is on the board of directors, leading fundraisers and events.
“I am so honored to be chosen for this award,” said Phyllis. “I had no idea that the work I was doing in the community grabbed the attention of others. This work is an award in itself.”
Arielle Perry, a volunteer for Girls on the Run in Northampton was awarded $10,000 for the non-profit organization that helps inspire girls achieve social, physical, and emotional well-being.
$10,000 Award Winners
First and Last Name Hometown Organization Organization Town
Lisa Allen Providence, R.I. Fall River Deaconess Home Fall River, Mass.
Jennifer Blum Fairhaven, Mass. The Help SAVE Foundation Fairhaven, Mass.
Eugene Brune Wilmington, Mass. Somerville Historical Society Somerville, Mass.
Phyllis Clawson Harvard, Mass. Virginia Thurston Healing Garden Harvard, Mass.
Bruce Connolly Norwood, Mass. Norwood Food Pantry Norwood, Mass.
Angela Cote Walpole, Mass. Prison Yoga Project Walpole, Mass.
Jacqueline Dewey Cape Neddick, Maine Dress a Girl Around the World Cape Neddick, Maine
Friday Night Hype Cambridge, Mass. Equity Roadmap, Inc. Cambridge, Mass.
Rebecca Gladstone Dover, Mass. A Place to Turn Natick, Mass.
Louise & Dave Hackett Merrimack, N.H. Gateways Community Services Nashua, N.H.
Alison Hornung N. Kingstown, R.I. Glimmer of Hope Foundation N. Kingstown, R.I.
Cyndi Jones Lexington, Mass. Wildflower Lexington, Mass.
Zayra Juarez Attleboro, Mass. The Literacy Center Attleboro, Mass.
Amy Katz Westport, Conn. Pink Aid Westport, Conn.
Bob Keiser Madison, Conn. APK Charities Corporation Madison, Conn.
Polly Kornblith Sherborn, Mass. Horse SenseAbility Sherborn, Mass.
Chris Kuhni Milbridge, Maine Women for Healthy Rural Living Milbridge, Maine
Raphy Landovitz Los Angeles, Calif. Camp Ta-Kum-Ta South Hero, Vt.
Joseph Mark Castleton, Vt. Castleton Community Seniors Castleton, Vt.
Ed Mastriano E. Providence, R.I. MENTOR Rhode Island Warwick, R.I.
Angela Matthews Rollinsford, N.H. The Black Heritage Trail of NH Portsmouth, N.H.
Marvia Murrell W. Bridgewater, Mass. The DJ Henry Dream Fund Boston, Mass.
Arielle Perry Northampton, Mass. Girls on the Run of Western Mass. Northampton, Mass.
Nancy Quintin N. Attleboro, Mass. Rock Steady Boxing N. Attleboro, Mass.
Deb & John Snow Foxborough, Mass. LYNN Ministries, Inc. Foxborough, Mass.