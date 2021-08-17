New England Patriots Foundation awards Northampton non-profit $10K

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Arielle Perry accepts the Myra Kraft MVP Community Award (Courtesy: Girls on the Run Western Massachusetts)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots Foundation donated a total of $275,000 to non-profit organizations in New England.

The 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners were selected by their volunteer services that improved the communities included one grand prize winner of $25,000 and twenty-five non-profit organizations received $10,000 each for their efforts of providing support.

Phyllis Ellis of Brockton was awarded the grand prize of $25,000 for her volunteer efforts at Family and Community Resources. The organization provides 24-hour support to survivors of trauma, including substance abuse and domestic and sexual violence. Phyllis is on the board of directors, leading fundraisers and events.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett congratulate Phyllis Ellis from Family and Community Resources for being selected as the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award grand prize winner. During the August 11 luncheon, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation awarded $275,000 in grants to 26 New England nonprofits. Family and Community Resources received a $25,000 grant in honor of Ellis’s volunteer efforts.
(photo courtesy of Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots)

“I am so honored to be chosen for this award,” said Phyllis. “I had no idea that the work I was doing in the community grabbed the attention of others. This work is an award in itself.” 

Arielle Perry, a volunteer for Girls on the Run in Northampton was awarded $10,000 for the non-profit organization that helps inspire girls achieve social, physical, and emotional well-being.

$10,000 Award Winners

First and Last Name       Hometown                       Organization                                                 Organization Town

Lisa Allen                        Providence, R.I.               Fall River Deaconess Home                         Fall River, Mass.

Jennifer Blum                  Fairhaven, Mass.              The Help SAVE Foundation                         Fairhaven, Mass.

Eugene Brune                 Wilmington, Mass.            Somerville Historical Society                        Somerville, Mass.

Phyllis Clawson                Harvard, Mass.                Virginia Thurston Healing Garden              Harvard, Mass.

Bruce Connolly                Norwood, Mass.               Norwood Food Pantry                               Norwood, Mass.

Angela Cote                    Walpole, Mass.                Prison Yoga Project                                  Walpole, Mass.

Jacqueline Dewey            Cape Neddick, Maine        Dress a Girl Around the World                        Cape Neddick, Maine

Friday Night Hype            Cambridge, Mass.             Equity Roadmap, Inc.                                Cambridge, Mass.

Rebecca Gladstone           Dover, Mass.                   A Place to Turn                                        Natick, Mass.

Louise & Dave Hackett      Merrimack, N.H.               Gateways Community Services                        Nashua, N.H.

Alison Hornung                N. Kingstown, R.I.            Glimmer of Hope Foundation                        N. Kingstown, R.I.

Cyndi Jones                    Lexington, Mass.              Wildflower                                              Lexington, Mass.

Zayra Juarez                   Attleboro, Mass.               The Literacy Center                                  Attleboro, Mass.

Amy Katz                        Westport, Conn.               Pink Aid                                                 Westport, Conn.

Bob Keiser                      Madison, Conn.                APK Charities Corporation                          Madison, Conn.

Polly Kornblith                 Sherborn, Mass.               Horse SenseAbility                                   Sherborn, Mass.

Chris Kuhni                     Milbridge, Maine              Women for Healthy Rural Living                Milbridge, Maine

Raphy Landovitz              Los Angeles, Calif.            Camp Ta-Kum-Ta                                     South Hero, Vt.

Joseph Mark                    Castleton, Vt.                  Castleton Community Seniors                        Castleton, Vt.

Ed Mastriano                   E. Providence, R.I.            MENTOR Rhode Island                              Warwick, R.I.

Angela Matthews              Rollinsford, N.H.               The Black Heritage Trail of NH                        Portsmouth, N.H.

Marvia Murrell                 W. Bridgewater, Mass.      The DJ Henry Dream Fund                         Boston, Mass.

Arielle Perry                    Northampton, Mass.         Girls on the Run of Western Mass.                 Northampton, Mass.

Nancy Quintin                  N. Attleboro, Mass.           Rock Steady Boxing                                  N. Attleboro, Mass.

Deb & John Snow             Foxborough, Mass.           LYNN Ministries, Inc.                                 Foxborough, Mass.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Trending Stories

Donate Today