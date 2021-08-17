New England Patriots Foundation awards Northampton non-profit $10K

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The New England Patriots Foundation donated a total of $275,000 to non-profit organizations in New England.

The 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award Winners were selected by their volunteer services that improved the communities included one grand prize winner of $25,000 and twenty-five non-profit organizations received $10,000 each for their efforts of providing support.

Phyllis Ellis of Brockton was awarded the grand prize of $25,000 for her volunteer efforts at Family and Community Resources. The organization provides 24-hour support to survivors of trauma, including substance abuse and domestic and sexual violence. Phyllis is on the board of directors, leading fundraisers and events.

Patriots Chairman and CEO Robert Kraft and Patriots and Pro Football Hall of Famer Andre Tippett congratulate Phyllis Ellis from Family and Community Resources for being selected as the 2021 Myra Kraft Community MVP Award grand prize winner. During the August 11 luncheon, the Kraft family and the New England Patriots Foundation awarded $275,000 in grants to 26 New England nonprofits. Family and Community Resources received a $25,000 grant in honor of Ellis’s volunteer efforts.

(photo courtesy of Eric J. Adler/New England Patriots)

“I am so honored to be chosen for this award,” said Phyllis. “I had no idea that the work I was doing in the community grabbed the attention of others. This work is an award in itself.”

Arielle Perry, a volunteer for Girls on the Run in Northampton was awarded $10,000 for the non-profit organization that helps inspire girls achieve social, physical, and emotional well-being.

$10,000 Award Winners

First and Last Name Hometown Organization Organization Town

Lisa Allen Providence, R.I. Fall River Deaconess Home Fall River, Mass.

Jennifer Blum Fairhaven, Mass. The Help SAVE Foundation Fairhaven, Mass.

Eugene Brune Wilmington, Mass. Somerville Historical Society Somerville, Mass.

Phyllis Clawson Harvard, Mass. Virginia Thurston Healing Garden Harvard, Mass.

Bruce Connolly Norwood, Mass. Norwood Food Pantry Norwood, Mass.

Angela Cote Walpole, Mass. Prison Yoga Project Walpole, Mass.

Jacqueline Dewey Cape Neddick, Maine Dress a Girl Around the World Cape Neddick, Maine

Friday Night Hype Cambridge, Mass. Equity Roadmap, Inc. Cambridge, Mass.

Rebecca Gladstone Dover, Mass. A Place to Turn Natick, Mass.

Louise & Dave Hackett Merrimack, N.H. Gateways Community Services Nashua, N.H.

Alison Hornung N. Kingstown, R.I. Glimmer of Hope Foundation N. Kingstown, R.I.

Cyndi Jones Lexington, Mass. Wildflower Lexington, Mass.

Zayra Juarez Attleboro, Mass. The Literacy Center Attleboro, Mass.

Amy Katz Westport, Conn. Pink Aid Westport, Conn.

Bob Keiser Madison, Conn. APK Charities Corporation Madison, Conn.

Polly Kornblith Sherborn, Mass. Horse SenseAbility Sherborn, Mass.

Chris Kuhni Milbridge, Maine Women for Healthy Rural Living Milbridge, Maine

Raphy Landovitz Los Angeles, Calif. Camp Ta-Kum-Ta South Hero, Vt.

Joseph Mark Castleton, Vt. Castleton Community Seniors Castleton, Vt.

Ed Mastriano E. Providence, R.I. MENTOR Rhode Island Warwick, R.I.

Angela Matthews Rollinsford, N.H. The Black Heritage Trail of NH Portsmouth, N.H.

Marvia Murrell W. Bridgewater, Mass. The DJ Henry Dream Fund Boston, Mass.

Arielle Perry Northampton, Mass. Girls on the Run of Western Mass. Northampton, Mass.

Nancy Quintin N. Attleboro, Mass. Rock Steady Boxing N. Attleboro, Mass.

Deb & John Snow Foxborough, Mass. LYNN Ministries, Inc. Foxborough, Mass.