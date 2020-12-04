New fence at historic cemetery in Northampton funded by anonymous donor

The brownstone town receiving tomb is one the cemetery’s most prominent features, easily viewed by passersby from Bridge Street. (Photo courtesy of Martha Lyons on NorthamptonMa.gov)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) -The City of Northampton announced that a long time awaited project involving a fence replacement for the historic Bridge Street Cemetery will begin next week, thanks to an anonymous donor.

The $114,955 project received $88,955 from the generous donor who contacted DPW Director Donna LaScaleia and offered to contribute most of the cost for the fence replacement project.

“On behalf of the residents of Northampton, I extend sincere thanks and gratitude to an amazing benefactor of Bridge Street Cemetery whose generosity is exceeded only by their humility in wanting to remain anonymous,” said Mayor David Narkewicz.

The Department of Public Works will remove an existing fence that runs along Bridge Street and a portion of Parsons Street and replace it with a historically appropriate fence, they will also replace the historic entrance gates located on the same street.

This replacement of the Bridge Street Cemetery fence is one of several historic restorations in the 2016 Preservation Master Plan for the city’s oldest cemetery established in 1661.

The existing fence was not historic and therefore not eligible for historic preservation grant funding. The new fence and gates were designed by local Landscape Architect Martha Lyon.

The project will be constructed by Hastie Fence of Agawam, and work is expected to be ongoing throughout the month of December.