SOUTH HADLEY, Mass (WWLP) – There is a new four-way stop as you exit a rotary in South Hadley

The South Hadley Police Department wants drivers to be aware of the new four-way stop that is at the intersection of North Main Street and West Summit Street in South Hadley.

(Photo: South Hadley Police Department)

Police want drivers to use caution as they are not used to it and they will be monitoring the area.