1  of  2
Breaking News
Seven confirmed COVID-19 cases at Mount Saint Vincent Care Center in Holyoke 12 COVID-19 deaths reported at Williamstown nursing home
Closings and Delays
There are currently 5 active closings. Click for more details.

New guidelines in place at Northampton stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

Hampshire County

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Due to the pandemic, the occupancy of stores in Massachusetts will now be limited to 40 percent of their maximum capacity. The Northhampton board of health also issued specific orders regarding grocery stores in the city.

Some of the new rules include limiting entry to a single door, posting an employee at the entrance to count customers going in and out, and marking the floor with at six-foot intervals at all cashier lines.

All grocery stores and supermarkets will be also required to provide a hand wash station, gloves, and disinfectant wipes for customers. They also must install and maintain plastic partitions at all cash registers by April 11.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Only on WWLP.com | Digital First

More Digital First

Coronavirus COVID-19 Global Cases

Coronavirus News

More Coronavirus

Trending Stories