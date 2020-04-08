New guidelines in place at Northampton stores amid COVID-19 outbreak

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Massachusetts Department of Public Health has released new guidelines for grocery stores, supermarkets, and convenience stores.

Due to the pandemic, the occupancy of stores in Massachusetts will now be limited to 40 percent of their maximum capacity. The Northhampton board of health also issued specific orders regarding grocery stores in the city.

Some of the new rules include limiting entry to a single door, posting an employee at the entrance to count customers going in and out, and marking the floor with at six-foot intervals at all cashier lines.

All grocery stores and supermarkets will be also required to provide a hand wash station, gloves, and disinfectant wipes for customers. They also must install and maintain plastic partitions at all cash registers by April 11.