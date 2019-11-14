New Hadley Public Library seeks funding for solar panels

HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – The new Hadley Public Library, which opens next year, is looking for funding to help purchase solar panels.

Goodwin Memorial Library trustees have announced a solar funding initiative, so they can add solar panels to the new library. The library is in the process of getting a new building, which is expected to open next fall.

Trustees are reaching out to Hadley businesses, non-profits and individuals to become a supporter of their push for energy self-sufficiency. The mini-campaign is to fund about 150 solar panels which will form an array on the roof. Each panel costs an estimated $1,000.

The goal is to ensure a sustainable design with minimal maintenance, low energy footprint, and a building that would last 100 years.

The old building, built in 1902, is obsolete. Once the building is complete, trustees plan to apply for a “Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design” certification, potentially earning another $100,000 from the Commonwealth.

The library is holding a meeting on Wednesday, November 20 to discuss the funding process.