New Hampshire College president talks about school’s future

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – Hampshire College has named its eighth president.

Edward Wingenbach may not be a Hampshire College alumnus, but when he learned of the college’s unique curriculum he said he wished he had attended.

At a news conference Thursday afternoon at Hampshire College, Wingenbach addressed reporters saying he wants to continue the success of Hampshire’s essential identity, where students design their own course of study.

He then questioned, “So why is Hampshire facing a challenge?” Just as we saw this spring when they decided to enroll a reduced incoming class this fall.

Wingenbach said Hampshire is a victim of its own success. He said there’s a lot of hard work to be done.

“And that’s why I’m here and that’s why I’m so excited and proud and humbled to be trusted with the opportunity to reinvigorate such an essential college,” said Wingenbach.

Wingenbach referred to the outpouring support of alumni, family, and friends who helped raise $9 million to keep the college independent, saying they need to build on that $9 million and continue to raise funds at that pace.

Wingenbach said they will have to adjust their cost structure to avoid spending too much when they’re not able to raise enough money. He said he is set on finding a solution.