New homeless shelter in Northampton looking for volunteers

United Way volunteers prepare First Churches of Northampton for use as a shelter. (United Way of Hampshire County)

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – United Way of Hampshire County is looking for volunteers to assist with running a newly opened homeless shelter in downtown Northampton.

The homeless shelter that is located at First Churches in Northampton is operated by ServiceNet and opened on December 4.

According to a news release sent to 22News, volunteers will do everything from setting up cots to serving coffee and imagining activities that shelter guests can take part in.

The need for volunteers is greater now due to the COVID-19 pandemic pulling longtime volunteers in other directions. Loren Davine, a volunteer coordinator of Easthampton, explained that many older adults who normally volunteer cannot do so because they are at-risk.

“We were very successful in helping to find shelter volunteers last year,” John Bidwell, executive director of United Way of Hampshire County said. “We hope area residents will partner with us again this year and sign up to help.”

Last year, United Way recruited 86 volunteers, two of whom worked every shift for six to eight hours for two months in the winter.

According to United Way, they also helped the city of Northampton find dozens of people to help set up and also operate a shelter at Northampton High School last year, which was closed at the time due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

If you’re interested in volunteering you are asked to visit their website and fill out a volunteer form.