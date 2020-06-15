New Northampton budget proposal would decrease funding towards police department

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Northampton has a new budget proposal in place, one that would decrease funding to the city’s police department.

Across the country, protesters are demanding the defunding of police departments. Now, Northampton’s police department is in jeopardy of facing budget cuts.

The city of Northampton is looking to cut Mayor David Narkewicz’s proposed budget for the city’s police department. In his previous budget proposal submitted back in May, Narkewicz aimed to increase law enforcement funding by $193,579, or nearly 3 percent, in fiscal year 2021 which begins in less than a month.

$140,000 would have been allocated for salary increases, and more than $45,000 to replace five police cars. A new proposal would take money away, reducing the number of replacement hybrid police cruisers from five to two, which is expected to save more than $200,000.

“If this budget passes we wouldn’t be able to replace some of our cruisers. Normally, we are on a cycle of replacement just to keep repair and maintenance costs down and that is where this money would be hitting us, is the cruiser funding.,” said Northampton Police Chief Jody Kaspser.

The killing of George Floyd has sparked nationwide protests, many calling for an end to systematic racism and police brutality, and calls to defund law enforcement.

A second and final vote will be held online on June 18 at 7:00 p.m. to finalize Northampton’s budget. Residents will be able to make comments during the hearing. Residents will have two hours to voice their concerns.