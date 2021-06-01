New Northampton cannabis dispensary to host ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The Trulieve Cannabis Corporation announced the launching of its first dispensary on Thursday and to celebrate, a ribbon-cutting ceremony will take place at 216 North King Street in Northampton.

Mayor David Narkewicz will also be attending the ceremony to celebrate the opening of Trulieve’s Northampton medical and adult-use dispensary.

The dispensary will open on Thursday at 3:00 p.m. and regular operating hours will be Monday through Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Sunday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m.

“Customers and patients at Trulieve Northampton can expect the same high-quality products and customer-first mindset that has built a loyal following for Trulieve in other markets. Our staff is well-trained, educated, and ready to serve the greater Northampton area and we look forward to bringing our brand to other locations throughout the state,” said Kim Rivers, CEO of Trulieve.

The dispensary will be served by Trulieve’s cultivation and processing facility in Holyoke and once it’s fully operational it will employ 250 to 300 workers.