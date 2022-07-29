NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP)- Carolyn Misch has been named the Director of Planning and Sustainability for the City of Northampton.

Misch had been filling in as interim director after the former director retired in June.

Mayor Gina-Louise Sciarra made the announcement on Friday. “Carolyn was the best and most qualified candidate by far,” shared Mayor Sciarra. “She has the vision, the experience, and the temperament to guide Northampton as it implements its progressive planning agenda and as we work to meet our climate change goals. I look forward to working with her to continue the important work of the Office of Planning and Sustainability.”

Misch has worked for the city for 22 years in the positions of Senior Planner and Permits Manager and Assistant Director of Planning and Sustainability. Prior to working for Northampton, she worked as a planner in the cities of Raleigh and Cary, North Carolina, and the State of Colorado.

The appointment must be confirmed by the City Council according to the Northampton Charter, expected to take place at the next council meeting Thursday, August 18.