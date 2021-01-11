New Northampton ordinance would require stores, restaurants to limit plastic use

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A proposed ordinance in Northampton would require stores and restaurants to use fewer plastic items, like plastic cups and plates.

Northampton may soon ban plastic. A new ordinance would reduce certain plastics used in restaurants and retail stores. Some of the plastics that would be banned are used for food takeout orders.

Some restaurant owners worry this will become more of a financial burden on the industry hurt by pandemic.

“Some of the restaurants are not doing very well, and throwing a mandated thing on them where they will have to spend more money on certain to-go containers when takeout is what’s happening right now, it could be crippling for some people,” said Andrew Brow at the High Brow Wood Fired Kitchen and Bar.

The Plastic Reduction and Sustainability Ordinance would require restaurants to only use service ware that is reusable, biodegradable, recyclable, or compostable plastic.

The city’s efforts aim to combat carbon emissions, but some Northampton business owners worry proper infrastructure isn’t in place to make sure compostable plastic doesn’t end up in landfills.

“We need an infrastructure for plastic compost and a guarantee that the plastic composted material is not going to end up in the land fill,” said Judy Herrell at Herrell’s Ice Cream in Northampton. “And we need education to explain to consumers that this stuff can’t go into your back yard or compost or into your plastics recycling bin.”

The ordinance would allow two years of individual exemptions from the ban for struggling businesses. If passed, it wouldn’t be enacted until January of next year.

The City Council will make a final decision on the plastic ordinance on next Thursday, January 21.