NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new outside dining area has been added to Strong Ave. in Northampton Tuesday.

According to the Northampton Police Department, the DPW installed barricades on Strong Ave. at Main Street to the public parking lot by Eastside Grill.

Restaurants on Strong Ave in Northampton

Vehicle traffic from Main to Pleasant St will not be passable and vehicles looking to access Strong Ave. will have to use Pearl Street.