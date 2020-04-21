New program in Northampton aims to support frontline workers

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Multiple Northampton organizations have come together to feed the frontline workers at Cooley Dickinson Hospital.

Northampton realtor Laura Sandvik teamed up with Snow Farm and the downtown Northampton Association to provide lunch and dinner to the hospital employees every day. Food is delivered from a number of local restaurants who supply the food and then volunteers deliver it right to the hospital twice a day.

Feed the front-line program has received so much support from the community – there are days where they can deliver food to the Northampton fire and police departments as well.

“The amount of support is unbelievable,” Laura Sandvik told 22News. “So it’s a 2 pronged approach it helps both the local restaurants who are struggling during this time and the people on the front lines who are in the hospitals they have to go to work every day.”

Feed the Frontlines is scheduled to deliver meals to Cooley Dickinson Hospital through the entire month of May.