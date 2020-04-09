New regulations put in place for grocery stores across Massachusetts

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – There will now be a limit of how many people can be in a grocery store at once as the state tries to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Governor Charlie Baker announced on Wednesday that all Massachusetts grocery stores need to limit capacity to 40 percent until further notice in an effort to prevent the spread of the coronavirus. Staff must also monitor social distancing in lines outside of stores, and if there are any security concerns, police could be called.

Baker’s order also encourages grocery stores to communicate with customers through signs and public service announcements.

We are extremely grateful for everything everyone has done to help mitigate the spread of this virus in what has been an incredible difficult and trying time. The city of Northampton has announced its own regulations as well. Massachusetts Governor Charlie Baker

Stores that are less than 24,000 square feet can have no more than 10 customers at once, while there can be up to 100 people in stores that are greater than 24,000 square feet.

The Northampton Board of Health said stores should mark the floors at six-foot intervals at all cashiers lines. Aisles can only be one way, and for cleaning and sanitizing, all stores must have customers wash their hands or use hand sanitizer at their entrances.

Stores with a maximum occupancy of 25 people or less are exempt from the requirement.