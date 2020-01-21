New report shows home sales increase in Pioneer Valley

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new report shows more people bought homes in the Pioneer Valley last year.

The report from Realtor Association of the Pioneer Valley shows that single-family home sales increased by 0.9% in 2019 in all three counties combined.

Franklin County saw the highest increase in sales at 4.1%, but sales were down to 2.8% in Hampshire County. The median price for homes throughout the Pioneer Valley was up 4.1% in 2019.

22News spoke with David Murphy, owner of Murphys Realtors in Northampton who said the market looks good if you are looking for a home in 2020.

In an election year, rates tend not to change a lot. So the rates are good and they should stay good for the rest of the year, Hopefully we will have more supply in Hampshire County. But in Hampden County, there are plenty of house to buy and with the prices going up, better to buy them sooner rather than later. David Murphy, owner Murphys Realtors in Northampton

Murphy also said Hampshire County had a problem with supply and demand last year, meaning there were not enough listings in the market for all the buyers, so that in result drove the prices up.