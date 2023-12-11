NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – The former Platform Sports Bar in Northampton has reopened with a new concept, Notch8 Grille.

Platform Sports Bar closed its doors in October to transform into a new upscale steakhouse. The Notch8 Grille located at Union Station on Pleasant Street is named for the highest “notch” of a train throttle position, according to a post on social media by the owners.

Since 2013, Jeremiah and Jessica Micka have transformed banquet and dining at Union Station featuring the Roosevelt Grand Ballroom, the Tunnel Bar, Union Station Northampton Catering, and outdoor dining at the Deck.

The new restaurant at Union Station underwent construction and held its grand opening celebration last weekend. This exciting and unique new restaurant venue features state-of-the-art cooking and grilling facilities specifically acquired for hi-heat steak grilling. Entries include steak from the new hi-heat grill, seafood dishes such as toasted coconut sea bass, and signature cocktails.

Photo sent to 22News from CREATIVE + MEDIA

Photo sent to 22News from CREATIVE + MEDIA

Photo sent to 22News from CREATIVE + MEDIA

Photo sent to 22News from CREATIVE + MEDIA

Photo sent to 22News from CREATIVE + MEDIA

Photo sent to 22News from CREATIVE + MEDIA

“We continually strive to offer our customers the best dining experiences in New England, and they’ve proven their loyalty. It was a lot of work, but even with these challenging times, 2023 was one of the best years in our history. So, I wanted to give our patrons something back. An exceptionally unique dining experience, unlike any other in the area featuring premium steak, seafood and craft cocktails, the Notch8 Grille. My wife Jessica and I are very excited and looking forward to this new chapter of Union Station.” – Jeremiah Micka

Notch8 Grille is open on Mondays, and Thursdays through Sunday nights.