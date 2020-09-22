New roundabout on Route 9 in Northampton taking shape

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A project to build a roundabout in Northampton near the Coolidge Bridge is moving along.

Much of the dual-lane roundabout located at the western end of the Coolidge Bridge, where Route 9, Damon Road, and the on and off-ramps for Interstate 91 converge, is paved already. It’s one of the busiest intersections in Hampshire County with about 25,000 vehicles passing through it a day.

The traffic signals have already been removed from the intersection. One man who travels the area often is optimistic about the redesign.

“I hope it works but I can’t say for sure,” Louis Spiro told 22News. “But the other roundabouts are working very well.”

The project, which has been ongoing since the spring of 2019, should be complete by the end of the year according to the latest update from the state’s Department of Transportation.