SOUTH HADLEY, Mass. (WWLP) – A veteran’s council has been established by the town of South Hadley, and members are needed.

According to South Hadley’s Executive Assistant to Administration, Kristin Maher each of the seven members must be a resident of South Hadley, a legal veteran, and a registered voter. Upon appointment by the Selectboard, each member will serve a three-year term. On legislation relating to veterans’ affairs, the veteran’s council shall advise and make recommendations to the director of veteran services, the town administrator, and the Selectboard.

The South Hadley’s Veterans Council is responsible for promoting the welfare of veterans in the Town and organizing the annual South Hadley Memorial Day and Veterans Day ceremonies, as well as a Flag Day Parade. It will also be responsible for other duties as determined by the Selectboard.

A meeting of the veteran’s council will be held at least four times a year or as called by the chairperson. Initially, two appointments will serve one-year terms (2024), two will serve two-year terms (2025), and three will serve three-year terms (2026). All appointments after the first term will be made for a period of three years.

In October, the Selectboard will interview and appoint candidates. For those who meet the membership criteria, can apply on the town website. Please be ready to provide veteran discharge paperwork.

