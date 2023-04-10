EASTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A new candidate has accepted an offer to become superintendent of Easthampton Schools. This is after controversy over the rescinded job offer for candidate Dr. Vito Perrone.

The candidate was one of the three original people considered to be superintendent, alongside Dr. Perrone. The Easthampton School Committee finally made a vote on a new school superintendent.

“Dr. Faginski Stark, is interested in entering negotiations and has accepted the position…pending successful negotiations with us,” said Cynthia Kwiecinski of the Easthampton School Committee.

That candidate, Dr. Erica Faginski-Stark, is the Director of Curriculum and Instruction at Ludlow Public Schools. She was one of the three considered for superintendent before Dr. Vito Perrone was originally offered the position. But that offer was rescinded by the school committee when Dr. Perrone used the term “ladies” in an email, seen as a microaggression. Which resulted in controversy amongst the school community and residents.

That concern echoed during a public meeting before the vote. “We don’t need distractions created from within our school community, please do what is right, for the students and staff of Easthampton,” expressed Dr. Jill Pasquini-Torchia.

“I speak in favor of Dr. Perrone, I ask those in the committee who have cast a ‘no’ vote for him, to reconsider, and cast a yes vote,” adds Marge Prendergast of Easthampton.

Despite support for Dr. Perrone, in a vote 5 to 2, the school committee did vote to not continue negotiations further with him. Again, Dr. Faginiski-Stark is now in negotiations with the school committee.