New UMass website to help students determine costs, affordability

AMHERST, Mass. (WWLP) – UMass has launched a new website to highlight what the university has to offer.

UMass has redesigned its website to help prospective students learn about all the universities. Massachusetts.edu now features new videos and content for students to explore.

It’s an interactive website highlighting the benefits of living and learning in Massachusetts. Something new is an innovative affordability calculator.

Students will be able to figure out how much it will cost to attend each UMass campus as an undergraduate — it takes about three minutes and is 90 percent accurate.

“I know when I was going to school it was a little bit of an unknown so when I graduated, and I saw how much I owned in debt and loans it was a bit of a shock,” said Jonathan Ferguson of Easthampton. “It’s definitely good for the kids to know what they are going to end up owing.”

UMass is the first public university to create a custom calculator to figure out the cost of attending the universities.

Students can also explore the different features of the university’s campuses in Amherst, Boston, Dartmouth and Lowell based on size, location and test requirements.

You can find all the UMass campus information on their website.

Find 22News on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram; send your news tips to reportit@wwlp.com.